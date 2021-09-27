Global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Manufacturers, Regions, Application by 2019-2024

A Latest Research Report Provided by Analytical Research Cognizance on “Global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market 2024” Provides Research Design, Secondary Data, Syndicated Source of Secondary Data, Qualitative Research, Survey & Observation. This Research Report will be Useful for Decision Making.

Automotive Electronic Power Steering System is a very popular steering system, a power steering system that directly relies on the motor to provide auxiliary torque; Currently, most of the vehicle are installed the electronic power steering system, and the electronic power steering system can reduce about 5% fuel consumption.

The global consumption of the automotive electronic power steering system is about 62 million units in 2016, the CAGR is 8%, the Europe is the largest production region, it occupies about26% market share in 2016, the North America occupies about 18% market share, the JP&KR occupies about 18.6% market share, the China occupies about 21.1% market share;

The average price of the automotive electronic power steering system is about 323 usd per unit, the price shows downstream trend, the gross margin is about 21.78% in 2015, it has the similar trend with price;

In the future, the total install ratio will still have increase trend, and it will have great influence on the reduce of fuel consumption.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Power Steering System (EPS) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electric Power Steering System (EPS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electric Power Steering System (EPS) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Electric Power Steering System (EPS) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

C-EPS

P-EPS

R-EPS

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

JTEKT

Bosch

NSK

Nexteer

ZF

Mobis

Showa

Thyssenkrupp

Mando

