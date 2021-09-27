Global Fluoropolymer Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Fluoropolymer market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Fluoropolymer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Fluoropolymer market status and forecast, categorizes the global Fluoropolymer market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The Amorphous Fluoropolymer is formed by the reaction of Tetrafluoroethylene (TFE) and Perfluoro (2,2-dimethyl) -1,3 Dioxolane (PDD). It is completely non-crystalline transparent amorphous polymer, no obvious melting point, has good optical and electrical properties, but also has excellent resistance to chemical, heat resistance, good mechanical properties and physical properties.

In the past several years, the global Amorphous Fluoropolymer market is relatively stable with CAGR of 2.63% from 2012 to 2016. In 2016, the global actual consumption amount of Amorphous Fluoropolymer was around 1602 Kg.

Amorphous Fluoropolymer can be used in various fields, Optical Applications, Electrical Applications and Chemical Applications etc. Optical Applications is the largest application of Amorphous Fluoropolymer, with market share of 47.39% in 2016.

The largest producers of Amorphous Fluoropolymer in the worldwide are Chemours, AGC and Solvay. The largest producing of Amorphous Fluoropolymer is Chemours, accounting about 44.51% of Global production. Solvay accounting about 30.59% of Global production and AGC accounting about 24.91% of Global production in 2016

The Global Amorphous Fluoropolymer market would growth with CAGR of 4.23% from 2017 to 2023. The annual consumption amount of Amorphous Fluoropolymer would reach to 2069 Kg in 2023. In the future, the consumption in Optical Applications would be the growth point in developing countries.

The global Fluoropolymer market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 280 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Chemours

AGC

Solvay

…

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Solid

Solution

By Application, the market can be split into

Optical Applications

Electrical Applications

Chemical Applications

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Fluoropolymer capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Fluoropolymer manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fluoropolymer are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Fluoropolymer Manufacturers

Fluoropolymer Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Fluoropolymer Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Fluoropolymer market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



