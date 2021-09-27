Global Glyphosate Market Research Report Covered Emerging Market Trends, Demands, Advanced Technologies

Glyphosate is a farmer-friendly herbicide that is applied to the leaves of plants to kill both broadleaf plants and grasses. The sodium salt form of glyphosate regulates plant growth and ripens fruit. The properties such as disease resistance and increased yield allow farmers to generate high-profit margins and reduce the overall input costs. Moreover, it also helps farmers in weed control and reducing the degree of tillage.

Rising demand for genetically modified (GM) crops is the major factor driving the growth of global glyphosate market. Also, factors such as increasing population, increased crop consumption in animal feed, and biofuels have stimulated the growth of GM crops. However, increased immunity in weeds against glyphosate as a result of its usage as broad-spectrum herbicides presents a considerable challenge to market participants. Despite this, continual modifications and developments in the field of glyphosate-tolerant genetically modified crops to promote weed resistance properties and reduce toxicity which is expected to provide significant growth opportunity for the global glyphosate market.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

1. Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

2. BASF SE

3. Bayer AG Crop Science Division

4. Dow AgroSciences

5. DuPont

6. Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Co., Ltd.

7. Nufarm Limited

8. SinoHarvest

9. Syngenta

10. Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

The Global Glyphosate market is segmented by crop type, form, and application. On the basis of crop type, the market is segmented as genetically modified or GM crops and conventional crops By form, the market is segmented as liquid and dry. And on the basis of application, the market is distributed into agricultural (Grains & Cereals, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables) and Non Agricultural market.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Glyphosate market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Glyphosate market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

