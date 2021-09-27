Global Hexachloroethane (CAS 67-72-1) Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Hexachloroethane (CAS 67-72-1) Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hexachloroethane (CAS 67-72-1) Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Hexachloroethane (CAS 67-72-1) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Hexachloroethane (CAS 67-72-1) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Hexachloroethane is a chlorinated alkane that exists at room temperature as a colorless crystalline solid with a camphor-like odor. It is practically insoluble in water, soluble in ethanol, benzene, chloroform, and oils, and very soluble in diethyl ether and tetrachloroethylene (Akron 2009, HSDB 2009). Hexachloroethane is stable under normal temperatures and pressures and is considered nonflammable; however, it is incompatible or reactive with alkalis and with metals such as zinc, cadmium, aluminum, hot iron, and mercury (NIOSH 2005).

The global production of hexachloroethane increased from 9029 tons in 2013 to 10424 tons in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.07%. In 2017, the global hexachloroethane market is led by India. China is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of hexachloroethane are concentrated in India and China. Scottish Chemical Industries is the world leader, holding 31.5% production market share in 2017. The global hexachloroethane market that was valued at US$ 11.2 million in 2017 and is estimated to be worth US$ 13.9 million by the end of 2024, registering growth at a CAGR of 3.16%.

HCE is a halogenated hydrocarbon consisting of six chlorines attached to an ethane backbone. HCE was produced in the United States from 1921 to 1967. Now, almost all production plants are located in India and China. HCE is primarily used in the military for smoke pots, smoke grenades, and pyrotechnic devices. In the past, HCE was used as antihelminthic for the treatment of sheep flukes, but is no longer used for this purpose since the FDA withdrew approval for this use in 1971. HCE has also been used as a polymer additive, a moth repellant, a plasticizer for cellulose esters, and an insecticide solvent, and in metallurgy for refining aluminum alloys. About 57 % of the quantity produced is used for the production of smoke screen preparations. The remaining 43 % is sold to customers (downstream users). Metal and Alloy Production applications or Agriculture applications accounted for 23% and 9% of the share of consumption volumes. In developed countries, a number of other past uses of hexachloroethane have been identified, but many of these likely have been discontinued or involve the use of only limited quantities. Therefore, consumption in the United States, Europe and Japan is minimal.

The global Hexachloroethane (CAS 67-72-1) market is valued at 11 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 14 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2018-2025.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

99.0% Purity

99.5% Purity

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Smoke Screen Preparations

Metal and Alloy Production

Agriculture

Others

