Global Mobile POS (Point-of-Sale) Systems Market Size, Share, Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast 2019 to 2024
A Mobile POS (mobile point of sale) is a smartphone, tablet or dedicated wireless device that performs the functions of a cash register or electronic point of sale terminal (POSint-of-sale terminal).
Scope of the Report:
In recent years, the demand for electronic payment has been growing and the demand of faster speed of payment has been growing as well. This trend has made the demand of Mobile POS Systems become larger and this trend can be anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
Along with the development of Chinese domestic Mobile POS Systems Device, Chinese domestic Mobile POS Systems has become more mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortened compared with the imported Mobile POS Systems Device.
Although the market competition of Mobile POS Systems is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Mobile POS Systems and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.
The global Mobile POS Systems market is valued at 170 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 510 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 20.0% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile POS Systems.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Mobile POS Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile POS Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Square
Ingenico
iZettle
Intuit
Payleven
PayPal
Adyen
CHARGE Anywhere
VeriFone Inc
PAX
Newland
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Card Reader
Chip-and-PIN Reader
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Retail
Restaurant
Hospitality Industry
Other
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Mobile POS Systems Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Mobile POS Systems Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Mobile POS Systems Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Mobile POS Systems Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Mobile POS Systems Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Mobile POS Systems Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Mobile POS Systems Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Mobile POS Systems by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Mobile POS Systems Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Mobile POS Systems Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Mobile POS Systems Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
