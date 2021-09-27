Global Non-tire Synthetic Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Non-tire Synthetic market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Non-tire Synthetic market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Non-tire Synthetic market status and forecast, categorizes the global Non-tire Synthetic market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Non-tire synthetic rubber is generally in term of all rubber products except product used in tires field, it covers a range of industrial, construction, medical and public health, sports and household and other rubber products, there are varieties of products.

First, the Non-tire synthetic rubber industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from America and western European.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American Russia and China. For now, China has a unshakable status in this industry, like Sinopec and CNPC, both have perfect products. As to US, the Exxon Mobil has become a leader. In Germany, it is Lanxess leads the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in Shandong and shanghai province.

Second, many company have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. There are international companies set up factories in China too, such as Lanxess their plant in Jiangsu province. Some company usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like TSRC who take their advantage merge with JSR, whom key market is in Asia-Pacific.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high. Because many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments.

Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so its important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Non-tire Synthetic Rubber will increase.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Lanxess

KUMHO Petrochemical

Exxon Mobil

Goodyear

Polimeri Eruopa

Sibur

NKNH

Lion Elastomers

JSR

Zeon

Kraton

TSRC

AmericanSynthetic

LG Chemical

Dow

LCY Chemical

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao

Shen Hua Chemical

Sinopec Qilu

CNPC Jilin

Sinopec Balin

YPC-GPRO Rubber

Transfar

Sinopec Maoming

Daqing Oilfield of CNPC

CNPC Lanzhou

CNPC jinzhou

Dushanzi Petrochemical

Changshou Chemical

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

General rubber

Special rubber

By Application, the market can be split into

Automotive (non-tire)

Building/construction

Industrial products

Polymer modification

Wire/cable

Electrical

Foot ware

Coating/sealants/adhesives

Medical/healthcare

Other industries

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Non-tire Synthetic capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Non-tire Synthetic manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Non-tire Synthetic are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Non-tire Synthetic Manufacturers

Non-tire Synthetic Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Non-tire Synthetic Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Non-tire Synthetic market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



