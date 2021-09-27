Global Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers market status and forecast, categorizes the global Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region.

Petroleum and fuel dyes is general name for a family of aromatic substance, either organic or synthetic, which are used to add colour characteristics to Fuels and other petroleum products. These complex unsaturated substances have inherent characteristics like solubility and intense colour, and exhibits good affinity towards substrate on which it is being applied.

Petroleum and Fuel Markers, on the other hand, are colourless substances, which when added to fuel, are detected by adding a specific reagent to produce a characteristic colour, and can also be detected by placing the sample in a spectrophotometer to produce an equivalent result.

Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers can be found in two field, from Low-tax Fuels to High-sulfur Fuels. Low-tax Fuels is the largest consumer of Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers in nowadays. Consumption volume from Low-tax Fuels reached to 1053 MT in 2016, contributing 76.08% market share.

Price of Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers is influenced by raw materials deeply. The price impacted by the raw materials price. Then price keeping consistent with raw materials price fluctuations. Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers manufacturers should pay close attention to the dye raw material market.

