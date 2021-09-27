Global Piano (Pianoforte) Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Piano (Pianoforte) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Piano (Pianoforte) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Piano (Pianoforte) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Piano (Pianoforte) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Pianoforte is a musical instrument in which felt-covered hammers, operated from a keyboard, strike the metal strings. It is commonly used for solo performances, ensemble, accompaniment and other performances, and it is very convenient for composing and rehearsing music.

In global market, the sales of Pianoforte increase from 548579 Units in 2012 to 668062 Units in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.05%. In 2016, the global Pianoforte market is led by China, capturing about 72.29% of global Pianoforte consumption. Japna is the second-largest region-wise market with 8.60% global consumption share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Pianoforte are Yamaha Pianos, KAWAI, Samick, Youngchang, Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group, Hailun Pianos, Xinghai Piano Group, Goodway, etc. Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group is the world leader, holding 26.11 % sales market share in 2016.

In application, Pianoforte downstream is wide and recently Pianoforte has acquired increasing significance in various fields of performance, learning and teaching, entertainment and others. Globally, the Pianoforte market is mainly driven by growing demand for learning and teaching which accounts for nearly 44.72% of total downstream consumption of Pianoforte in global.

In type, Pianoforte can be divided into grand piano and upright piano. Upright piano holds most of Pianoforte sales. In 2016, the Upright piano Sales was 558975 Units and the Market Share (%) was 83.67%, and it will be 687615 Units and 85.54% in 2023, with a CAGR 3.00% from 2016 to 2023.

In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Pianoforte consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Pianoforte is estimated to be 803825 Units. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The global Piano (Pianoforte) market is valued at 2180 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2490 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2018-2025.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Grand piano

Upright piano

By Application, the market can be split into

Performance

Learning and teaching

Entertainment

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Piano (Pianoforte) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Piano (Pianoforte) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Piano (Pianoforte) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

