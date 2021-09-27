Global PV Glass (Solar Glass: Solar Photovoltaic Glass) Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global PV Glass (Solar Glass: Solar Photovoltaic Glass) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global PV Glass (Solar Glass: Solar Photovoltaic Glass) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global PV Glass (Solar Glass; Solar Photovoltaic Glass) market status and forecast, categorizes the global PV Glass (Solar Glass; Solar Photovoltaic Glass) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Solar Photovoltaic Glass is a special glass used for solar power products.

In the structure of solar panel, Solar Photovoltaic Glass is placed on the top of silicon cells. Solar Photovoltaic Glass is used to transport solar energy. For solar panels, it also plays role in the module protection. The following is the picture of solar module structure. Solar Photovoltaic Glass is an important component of the structure.

The global Solar Photovoltaic Glass market is relatively concentrated; the sales of top eighteen manufacturers account about 83% of total global sales in 2016.

China is the largest production region of Solar Photovoltaic Glass. In 2016, the production of Solar Photovoltaic Glass is about 534.40 Sqm in China; its proportion of total global production exceeds 78%.The next is North America and Europe.

China also is the largest consumption region of Solar Photovoltaic Glass. In 2016, the consumption of Solar Photovoltaic Glass is about 466.61 Sqm in China; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 68%.

The global PV Glass (Solar Glass; Solar Photovoltaic Glass) market is valued at 3160 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 5940 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Xinyi Solar

FLAT

CSG

Almaden

Anci Hi-Tech

Irico Group

AVIC Sanxin

Huamei Solar Photovoltaic Glass

Taiwan Glass

Saint-Gobain

NSG

AGC

Interfloat

Guardian

Xiuqiang

Topray Solar

Yuhua

Trakya

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

AR Coated Glass

Tempered Glass

TCO Glass

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Silicon Solar Cells

Thin Film Solar Cells

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global PV Glass (Solar Glass; Solar Photovoltaic Glass) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key PV Glass (Solar Glass; Solar Photovoltaic Glass) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PV Glass (Solar Glass; Solar Photovoltaic Glass) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

