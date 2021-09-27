Global SerDes for Automotive Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis And Forecast By 2024

Latest Report Available at Arcognizance.com Global “SerDes for Automotive Market” Report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

A SerDes (Serializer/ Desrializer) is a device used to transmit and receive data over the serial link. The SerDes can be either a stand-alone device or, in most cases, an IP core integrated into a serial bus controller or an ASIC. In essence, a SerDes is a serial transceiver which converts parallel data into a serial data stream on the transmitter side and converts the serial data back to parallel on the receiver side. SerDes technology is enabling transformation across the electronics industry, from datacenter communication throughput to low-power automotive applications.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the SerDes for Automotive market will register a 10.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 260 million by 2024, from US$ 140 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in SerDes for Automotive business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of SerDes for Automotive market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the SerDes for Automotive value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

16-Bit and Less

16 to 32 Bit

Above 32 Bit

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Texas Instruments

Maxim Integrated

ON Semiconductor

NXP

STMicroelectronics

Avago (Broadcom)

ROHM Semiconductor

Cypress

Intesil (Renesas)

Semtech

Inova Semiconductors

THine Electronics

Vitesse (Microsemi)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global SerDes for Automotive consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of SerDes for Automotive market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global SerDes for Automotive manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the SerDes for Automotive with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of SerDes for Automotive submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global SerDes for Automotive by Players

Chapter Four: SerDes for Automotive by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global SerDes for Automotive Market Forecast

