Global Silver Graphite Brush Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Silver Graphite Brush market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Silver Graphite Brush market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Silver Graphite Brush market status and forecast, categorizes the global Silver Graphite Brush market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
A carbon brush is a sliding contact used to transmit electrical current from a static to a rotating part, in a motor or generator, and as regards DC machines, ensure a spark-free commutation.
Silver graphite grades brush belongs to the category of carbon brushes, which gives the most exact power transfer and are therefore suitable where strict requirements are imposed for even, exact electrical signals.
Europe is the largest consumption country of silver graphite brush in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. European market took up about 31% the global market in 2016, followed by the USA (22%), and China is followed with the share about 18%.
Sweden, USA, Germany, Japan and France are now the key producers of silver graphite brushes. There are few producers with lower price, poorer quality products in China. And the silver graphite masters for the Chinese players are mainly from European producers. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers. Other key factories of silver graphite brush are from India, Spain, Mexico, etc.
Carbex, Mersen, Morgan, Schunk, Toyo Tanso, SGL Gelter, Helwig Carbon, Anglo Carbon, and Anqiao Carbon are the key producers in the global silver graphite brush market. Top 9 took up about 63% of the global production in 2016. Carbex, Mersen, Morgan, Schunk, Toyo Tanso, SGL Gelter, Helwig Carbon, which have leading technology and market position, are wellknown suppliers around the world, and Anqiao Carbon, National Carbon, Haimen Shuguang Carbon, Morteng and Xianghai Carbon are the leading supplier in China with the total local production share of about 30%.
The global Silver Graphite Brush market is valued at 110 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 120 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.5% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Carbex
Mersen
Morgan
Schunk
Toyo Tanso
SGL Gelter
Helwig Carbon
Anglo Carbon
Anqiao Carbon
National Carbon
Haimen Shuguang Carbon
Morteng
Xianghai Carbon
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
>80%Ag
50%-80%Ag
<50%Ag
By Application, the market can be split into
Defense & Aerospace & Marine
Industrial Use
Medical
Wind Power
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Silver Graphite Brush capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Silver Graphite Brush manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Silver Graphite Brush are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Silver Graphite Brush Manufacturers
Silver Graphite Brush Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Silver Graphite Brush Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
