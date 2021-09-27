High Demand in Thick Film Resistors Market 2027 – YAGEO Corporation, TE Connectivity, KOA Speer Electronics, Panasonic, Vishay, ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR and Viking Tech

Thick Film Resistors are one of the most prolific part used in electronic and electrical devices which are characterized by a resistive layer of a ceramic base and which is produced by firing a special paste onto the substrate, and that paste is a mixture of glass and metal oxide. Thick film resistors can be made into chip resistors of various sizes for surface mount technology (SMT), or as part of custom thick-film hybrid networks, or even as part of a low-temperature co-fired ceramic (LTCC) part. Due to the advancement of technologies in various sector in the market along with an increasing focus in the smart city projects, it is expected that the Thick Film Resistors market will grow at a massive rate.

This market research report provides a big picture on “Thick Film Resistors Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Thick Film Resistors Market’s hike in terms of revenue.

The factors driving Thick Film Resistors market are the rising demand for electronic circuits in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Furthermore, robust technological advancements have increased the demand for high-performance electronic and electrical systems which is expected to fuel the demand for Thick Film Resistors market. Emerging adoption of 4G/5G networks has driven the demand for telecom equipment installed with thick film resistors, which in turn are expected to generate untapped opportunity for the Thick Film Resistors market.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. YAGEO Corporation

2. TE Connectivity

3. KOA Speer Electronics, INC.

4. Panasonic Corporation

5. Vishay

6. ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR

7. Viking Tech Corporation

8. Murata Manufacturing Co. , Ltd.

9. TT Electronics

10. Bourns, Inc.

The global Thick Film Resistors market is segmented on the basis of End-Use Industry and Type. Based on End-Use Industry, the market is segmented into Automotive, Electrical and Electronics and Telecommunication. On the basis of the Resistor Type the market is segmented into Thick Film Power Resistor and Shunt Resistor.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Thick Film Resistors Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Thick Film Resistors Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Thick Film Resistors in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Thick Film Resistors market.

The Thick Film Resistors Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Answers that the Report Acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Thick Film Resistors Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Thick Film Resistors Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Thick Film Resistors Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Thick Film Resistors Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

