India Power Inverter Market By Key Players, Applications, Types, Investment Opportunities, Forecast 2023

India Power Inverter Market Overview 2018-2023 provides a comprehensive analysis of the power inverter products in India. The report offers a complete guide to the size and share of the market at a national level. Along with historic data, it also provides the latest sales data – thus allowing you to identify the market segments driving growth. The report also identifies leading companies and brands, along with examining competition among them. Forecasts through four years demonstrate how the market is set to change in coming years. Bonafide Research employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing errors in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecast possible.

Key Major companies operating in the power inverter market of India are key players operating in the Power inverter market of India are Swelect Energy Systems Limited, Luminous Power Technologies Private Limited, Microtek International private limited, Su-Kam Power Systems Limited, Genus innovation Limited, Consul neowatt Power Solutions Private Limited, Tritronics India Private Limited, True Power international Limited, uniline energy systems private limited, Arise India Limited.

India Power Inverter Market Overview, 2018-2023

Indian Power inverter market is currently growing with a CAGR of more than 8 % from 2012-2017, maximum market is captured by organised players. Unorganised players contributing more than 15% market share in Power inverter market. Square wave power inverters dominate the market in value as well as volume terms. A detailed segmentation of all these product categories has been showcased in the report. The market has been boosted by presence of several international and domestic players like Luminous, Su-kam and many others. Also, there are host of online platforms in the country that sell Power inverter products; acting as one of the major drivers for the industry from last two years. Leading players are even introducing their own online platform for direct selling from online platform, for example ‘Luminous, Su-kam etc’. Other small players operating in the industry usually import the products and then sell under their respective brands/ labels. Demand of power inverter is high from North and South region.

Considered for the Report:

Geography: India

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2023

Objective of the study:

To present an overview on power inverter industry of India.

To analyze and forecast the market size of Power inverter market, Square wave, Modified/quasi wave, pure sine wave, in terms of value as well as volume.

To define, classify and forecast Power inverter market on the basis of segments (Square wave, Modified/quasi wave, and pure sine wave) and low (0.6kVA to 1.5kVA), mid (2kVA to 4kVA), and high (more than 5kVA) market segment.

To further classify and forecast all the product types into various sub-segments (organised/ unorganised).

To strategically profile leading players, which are operating in the power inverter industry in India.

Intended Audience:

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers, suppliers, associations & organizations related to Power Inverter industry or Power back up OEMs, government bodies and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Approach for the Report:

Bonafide Research performed primary as well as secondary research for this study. Initially, a list of manufacturers and suppliers operating in the Power inverter market of India were sourced through secondary sources. With the identified companies and consumers, primary research was carried out which included conducting online surveys, competitor analysis and exhaustive personal interviews – both face to face as well as telephonic basis, to extract maximum information from participants like industry executives/ distributors or consumers. Primary research gave us an idea of company revenues, export, pricing, geographical presence, channel partner model, USP etc. and also helped us to identify various small organized players who otherwise have very less presence on the web.

Bonafide Research seeks secondary data from third-party sources such as published articles, company websites, magazine articles, associations, trade journals, annual reports, government official websites and other paid database sources. In addition, data is also mined from a host of reports in our repository, as well as a number of paid databases of Indian government. Using both primary and secondary information, Bonafide Research calculated the market size through a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value sales data for different types of power inverter products were recorded and subsequently forecasted for the future years.

Scope of the reports:

“India Power inverter Market Overview, 2018-2023” discusses the following aspects of power inverter in India.

– Global Power inverter Market Size By value & Forecast

– Global Power inverter Market Size By volume & Forecast

– India Power inverter Market size By Value & forecast

– India Power inverter Market Size By Volume & forecast

– Square wave power inverter Market Size By Value & Forecast

– Square wave power inverter Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– Modified/quasi wave power inverter Market Size By Value & Forecast

– Modified/quasi wave power inverter Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– Pure Sine wave Power inverter Market Size By Value & Forecast

– Pure sine wave power inverter Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– Key Vendors in this market space

