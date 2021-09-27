IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025”

Monitoring in terms of IT infrastructure space refers to the process of collecting regular data, regarding IT infrastructure of an organization, to provide alerts related to unplanned downtime, network intrusion, and resource saturation. Monitoring provides the basis for the objective analysis of systems administration practices and IT in general.

Scope of the Report:

The need for enhanced security and monitoring in organizations across the globe are the major factors driving the IT infrastructure monitoring market. However, factors such as security concerns among the users, especially for solutions requiring public connectivity and security, is expected to hinder growth of the global IT infrastructure monitoring market.

The global IT Infrastructure Monitoring market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IT Infrastructure Monitoring.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On premise

Cloud/hosted

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

IT and Communication

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistic

Energy & Utility

BFSI

Aerospace & Defense

Government

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IT Infrastructure Monitoring

1.2 Classification of IT Infrastructure Monitoring by Types

1.2.1 Global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 On premise

1.2.4 Cloud/hosted

1.3 Global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market by Application

1.3.1 Global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 IT and Communication

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Transportation & Logistic

1.3.5 Energy & Utility

1.3.6 BFSI

1.3.7 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.8 Government

1.4 Global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) IT Infrastructure Monitoring Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) IT Infrastructure Monitoring Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) IT Infrastructure Monitoring Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) IT Infrastructure Monitoring Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) IT Infrastructure Monitoring Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of IT Infrastructure Monitoring (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 CA Technologies

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 IT Infrastructure Monitoring Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 CA Technologies IT Infrastructure Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Splunk

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 IT Infrastructure Monitoring Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Splunk IT Infrastructure Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Nagios Enterprises

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 IT Infrastructure Monitoring Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Nagios Enterprises IT Infrastructure Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 AppDynamics

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 IT Infrastructure Monitoring Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 AppDynamics IT Infrastructure Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 ScienceLogic

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 IT Infrastructure Monitoring Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 ScienceLogic IT Infrastructure Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Spiceworks

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 IT Infrastructure Monitoring Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Spiceworks IT Infrastructure Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Datadog

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 IT Infrastructure Monitoring Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Datadog IT Infrastructure Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



