IT Management as a Service Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Application and End-User

In the last decade IT has become one of the backbones for development of every industry vertical. Cost efficiencies achieved by the deployment of IT in operations have lured companies to scale up the deployment of IT departments. This has resulted in increasing complexities, and thus a need to manage these resources had raised. SaaS has made it easy for the deployment of IT tools and a large number of SMEs have adopted these solutions. ITMaaS is delivered through SaaS and it uses big data analytics coupled with the expertise of the vendor to ease the IT administration process and thus optimize operational costs for companies.

The “Global IT Management as a Service Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the IT Management as a Service industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of Global IT Management as a Service Market along with detailed segmentation of market by applications, end-users and five major geographical regions. Global IT Management as a Service market is expected to witness an aggressive growth during the forecast period due to increasing complexities of IT Management solutions and rising demands for reductions in costs of IT to the company.

The report also includes the profiles of key IT Management as a Service companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Companies Mentioned:

Hewlett Packard Enterprises

2. CA Technologies

3. CiBRA

4. Five Runs

5. Kace

6. Klir Technologies

7. Persystent Technologies

8. Q1 Labs

9. Splunk

10. Uplogix

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall IT Management as a Service market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 15 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

