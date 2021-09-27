Know about the future of Automotive Aftermarket in Mexico Report Details 2019

Automotive Aftermarket in Mexico industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size value and volume 2013-17, and forecast to 2022. The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Mexico automotive aftermarket market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.

Key Leading Companies Mentioned:

AutoZone, Inc., Genuine Parts Company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Mobivia Groupe S.A

Key Highlights

– The Automotive Aftermarket market includes the sale of automotive components for use on vehicles after first purchase.

– The Mexican automotive aftermarket sector is expected to generate total revenues of $8.0bn in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% between 2013 and 2017.

– The components segment is expected to be the sector’s most lucrative in 2017, with total revenues of $6.4bn, equivalent to 80% of the sector’s overall value.

– Increasing vehicle age within Mexico has encouraged the strong growth in the automotive aftermarket sector, as vehicle users seek to enhance the performance and efficiency of their existing vehicles.

