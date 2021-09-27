Legal Services in Japan Market Overview & Industry Landscape by Focusing On Top Key Vendors: Mori Hamada & Matsumoto, Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu, Nishimura & Asahi, TMI Associates

Legal Services in Japan industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market value and volume 2013-2017 and forecast to 2022. The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Japan legal services market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.

Companies Mentioned:

Mori Hamada & Matsumoto

Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu

Nishimura & Asahi

TMI Associates

Key Highlights

– The legal services market includes practitioners of law operating in every sector of the legal spectrum. These include commercial, criminal, legal aid, insolvency, labor/industrial, family and taxation law.

– The Japanese legal services market had total revenues of $3.3bn in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5% between 2013 and 2017.

– Market volume increased with a CAGR of 4.5% between 2013 and 2017, to reach a total of 40,100 legal professionals in 2017.

– The Japanese market is led by domestic firms and this is unlikely to change unless the market becomes more accepting of foreign business.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the legal services market in Japan

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the legal services market in Japan

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key legal services market players’ global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Japan legal services market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to buy

– What was the size of the Japan legal services market by value in 2017?

– What will be the size of the Japan legal services market in 2022?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Japan legal services market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– How large is Japan’s legal services market in relation to its regional counterparts?

