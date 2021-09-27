Liquid Roofing Global Market Size, Status, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Liquid Roofing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market of liquid roofing, in terms of value and volume, with China dominating the market.

Get Free sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3356563-global-liquid-roofing-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

The Dow Chemical

Saint-Gobain

3M

Akzonobel

Sika

Kraton Performance Polymers

Gaf Materials

Johns Manville

Kemper System

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PU/Acrylic Hybrids

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Bituminous

Silicone Coatings

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Public Infrastructure

Industrial Facilities

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3356563-global-liquid-roofing-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Liquid Roofing Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 PU/Acrylic Hybrids

1.2.2 Polyurethane

1.2.3 Acrylic

1.2.4 Bituminous

1.2.5 Silicone Coatings

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential Buildings

1.3.2 Commercial Buildings

1.3.3 Public Infrastructure

1.3.4 Industrial Facilities

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BASF

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Liquid Roofing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 BASF Liquid Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 The Dow Chemical

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Liquid Roofing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 The Dow Chemical Liquid Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Saint-Gobain

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Liquid Roofing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Saint-Gobain Liquid Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 3M

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Liquid Roofing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 3M Liquid Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Akzonobel

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Liquid Roofing Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Akzonobel Liquid Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com