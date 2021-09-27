Lithium-ion Battery Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Considering Growth and Demand with Product Type, Application and Forecast Report 2019-2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Lithium-Ion Battery Market was worth USD 22.02 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 88.47 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.71% during the forecast period. Expanding enrolment of electric vehicles (EVs) alongside diminishing lithium-ion battery cost is expected to enlarge industry measure over the gauge time frame. The rising number of PV installations and nuclear power plants alongside the initiation of New Wind Energy Projects are expected to augment the market development over the conjecture time frame. The pattern of renewable energy generation was driven by expanding worries about environmental change, ideal government incentives, diminishing cost of solar photovoltaic cells, and declining expense of batteries.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Johnson Controls, NEC, Saft Groupe S.A, LG Chem, Panasonic, Hitachi, BYD Company, A123 Systems and Toshiba. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt battery was the leading fragment and represented 26% of the worldwide share in 2016. Expanding adoption of NMC in power tools, e-bikes and other electric powertrains by virtue of its higher energy density, low cost, and longer cycle life will fuel its request over the gauge time frame. NMC provides general execution and exceeds expectations on particular vitality and have high limit and high power. Lithium press phosphate (LFP) batteries are anticipated to develop at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The LFP batteries offer amazing security and long-life traverse to the product.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Consumer electronics application was esteemed at USD 11.92 billion out of 2016 by virtue of high strength and dependability of these batteries in consumer appliances, for example, smartphones and laptops. Developing electronics industry in different nations is anticipated to build industry extension over the estimate period. Energy stockpiling frameworks is anticipated to expand indicate significant demand ascend at a significant CAGR over the estimate time frame because of expanding off-grid installations.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Asia Pacific is anticipated to indicate high income gains over the forecast period. Expanding interest for mobiles and tablets in different nations including India, China, Japan and Thailand is foreseen to increase industry development over the figure period. North America is anticipated to witness a huge development over the gauge time frame inferable from the developing electric vehicle and consumer electronics sales in nations including U.S. and Mexico.

The Lithium-Ion Battery Market is segmented as follows-

By Product:

Lithium iron phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium Titanate (LTO)

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium cobalt oxide (LCO)

By Application:

Automotive

Energy storage systems

Consumer electronics

Industrial

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?