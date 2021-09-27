Logistics Services Market set to grow according to forecasts – key player United Parcel Service (UPS), Robinson Worldwide, Nippon Express, FedEx, DB Schenker

Generally, logistics refers to the management service of flow of resources from one point to another point according to customer’s requirements. These resources includes physical as well as intangible items. The logistics of physical items involves integration of information flow, materials handling, production, packaging, inventory, transportation, warehousing and often security.

Growing trade due to economic development and introduction IoT are major driving factor the logistics services market. Another major factor driving the market for logistics services in the current scenario is the free trade agreement among various countries in North America and Europe. However, lack of infrastructures and skilled labor in developing countries possesses a significant barrier to the growth of the market. Expanding e-commerce industry across the globe is anticipated to create substantial opportunities to the market in the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. CEVA Logistics

2. PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD.

3. United Parcel Service (UPS)

4. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

5. A.P. MOLLER – MAERSK

6. Nippon Express

7. FedEx

8. DB Schenker

9. DHL International GmbH

10. KUEHNE + NAGEL

Logistics Services Market aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Logistics Services Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Logistics Services Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2025, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Logistics Services market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2025, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Logistics Services market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Logistics Services market is provided.

