METROLOGY SOFTWARE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025
This report focuses on the global Metrology Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Metrology Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Metrology Software market size was 640 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1160 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.8% during 2018-2025.
Metrology Software is a type of geometries measuring, evaluation, inspection and management software that can increase the performance and production of measuring operations.
The Metrology Software market is dominated by several big players, like Hexagon, Carl Zeiss, Nikon, Quality Vision International, FARO Technologies and 3D Systems. The big players are from EU, US and Japan.
APAC is the largest consumption countries of Metrology Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. APAC market took up about 37.3% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 32%, and North America is followed with the share about 25.8%.
Sweden, Germany, Japan and USA are now the key developers of Metrology Software. There are some small native players in China, such as Xi’an High-Tech AEH, but the Chinese market is still controlled by foreign vendors.
Top 5 took up about 3/4 of the global market in 2017. And their annual growth rate are range mainly from 6% to 15%.
The key players covered in this study
Hexagon
Carl Zeiss
Nikon
Quality Vision International
FARO Technologies
3D Systems
Metrologic Group
InnovMetric
GOM Gmbh
Renishaw
Solex Metrology
Perceptron
Micro-Vu Corporation
Verisurf Software
Creaform (AMETEK)
Aberlink
Xi’an High-Tech AEH
Tech Soft 3D
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
Web Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Power & Energy
Automotive
Electronics & Manufacturing
Aerospace & Defense
Medical and Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Metrology Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Metrology Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
