Military Aircraft Avionics Market Driven by Growing Demand for Military Modernization to 2021

Global Military Aircraft Avionics Market Report by Aircraft Types (Combat Aircraft, Transport Aircraft, Rotorcraft, UAVs, and Others), and by Geography- Forecast to 2021.

The global military aircraft avionics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% over the forecast period from 2016 to 2021.

Avionics refers to the electronic systems used in aircraft to control various parts of the aircraft. In modern military aircraft, avionics can be responsible for a wide range of functionalities, including RADAR and other electronic detection equipment, stabilization and motion tracking equipment, and more. The growing demand for modernizing military aircraft through the addition of modern components such as top-grade avionics systems is likely to be a major driver for the global military aircraft avionics market over the forecast period. An increasing number of countries around the world are investing large sums in military modernization, leading to a growing demand for modern military aircraft avionics systems.

The growing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in air forces around the world is likely to play a key role in the growth of the global military aircraft avionics market over the forecast period. Due to being unmanned, the whole operation of UAVs is controlled by its avionics systems. This makes the avionics system one of the most important components of military UAVs. The growing use of UAVs in modern air forces for various purposes including combat, reconnaissance, and surveillance is likely to be a major driver for the global military aircraft avionics market over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global military aircraft avionics market is segmented on the basis of aircraft type and region.

By aircraft type, the global military aircraft avionics market is segmented into combat aircraft, transport aircraft, rotorcraft, UAVs, and others. The UAVs segment is likely to be important for the global military aircraft avionics market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for UAVs in the military sector due to the growing awareness about their versatility. UAVs can easily perform many tasks deemed too menial or dangerous for human pilots with the highest performance standards, leading to their growing demand in the world’s air forces. This is likely to be a key driver for the global military aircraft avionics market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The global military aircraft avionics market is segmented by region into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas segment dominates the global military aircraft avionics market at present and is likely to remain the leading revenue generator over the forecast period due to the growing demand for aeronautical innovation in the region, which has led to a growing demand for advanced military aircraft avionics. The growing demand for UAVs in the armed forces of the U.S. and Canada is also likely to be a major driver for the military aircraft avionics market in North America over the forecast period. The U.S. has been a leading pioneer in developing and using UAVs to maximum effect in military applications. Many leading UAV developers are situated in the U.S., while many others rely on U.S. military assignments for a large share of their revenue. This has made the Americas region likely to prosper in the global military aircraft avionics market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the growing demand for aircraft and military modernization in countries such as China and India.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global military aircraft avionics market include Hilton Software, Zodiac Aerospace, Xavion, Sagetech, L-3 Avionics Systems, ForeFlight, ENSCO Avionics, Elbit Systems, Curtiss-Wright, Aspen Avionics, Thales Group, Rockwell Collins, Honeywell, GE Aviation, and Avidyne.

In May 2019, Boeing announced that Aitech would provide an I/O mission interface controller for the avionics systems of Boeing’s MQ-25 unmanned refueler.

