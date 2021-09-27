Military Vetronics Market – Growth Analysis, Opportunities Forecasts Report till 2023

Global Military Vetronics Market Report: Information by Platform (Tanks, Troop Carriers, UGVs, Amphibious Vehicles, & Others), by System (Communication & Navigation, Weapon, Power, & Other Systems), by Fit (Line-Fit & Retrofit) & by Region – Forecast to 2023

The global military vetronics market is expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 5% during the period 2018 to 2023.

Overview:

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of military vetronics will grow at a steady pace over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to witness slow but steady growth by 2023, which will be a surplus growth at a moderate CAGR during the projected period (2018 -2023).

Segmentation:

The global military vetronics market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by System : Communication & Navigation System, Weapon System, Power System, and Other Systems

Segmentation by Platform : Tanks & other Armored Vehicles, Troop Carriers & other Military Engineering Vehicles, Unmanned Ground Vehicles, and Amphibious Vehicles & Other Vehicles

Segmentation by Fit : Line-fit and Retrofit

Segmentation by Region : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

Regional Analysis:

The military vetronics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is expected to be the largest market for military vetronics. The military vetronics market across the globe is expected to rise at a considerable pace during the forecast period due to rising focus on vehicle modernization programs to enhance the combat capabilities.

Key Players:

The key players in military vetronics market are BAE Systems plc (UK), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Harris Corporation (US), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Raytheon Company (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Saab AB (Sweden), and Thales SA (France)

Vetronics comprises the electronic components associated with vehicles that are mainly operated by the defense organizations. These include various systems such as navigation systems, display systems, C3 Systems, weapon control systems, vehicle protection systems, power systems, among others, used for the purpose enhancing combat capability and situational awareness of the military vehicles. Furthermore, these systems are vital in improving the effectiveness of land vehicles and their role in integrated network-centric warfare operations.

Factors such as focus on enhancing situational awareness in the battlefield and rising incidences of asymmetric and network-centric warfare are positively impacting the military vetronics market. In addition, the rise in defense expenditure, especially in emerging economies and subsequent investments in procuring such systems further boosts the market growth. However, factors such as stringent regulations and subsequent delays in procurement processes hinders the market growth to a certain extent. Major players are keen on offering a solution with enhanced (size, weight, and power) SWaP features. Meanwhile, rising terrorist attacks and focus on counter operations, and vehicle modernization programs being initiated by many countries throughout the world, create promising growth opportunities for the military vetronics market.

