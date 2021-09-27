OUTDOOR NOISE BARRIERS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Outdoor Noise Barriers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Outdoor Noise Barriers development in United States, Europe and China.

The sound is a word which used to express the felling by the thoughts but when the sound is become more than the respective limit which called as noise. The noise can comes from the many sources such as, manmade or natural. In order to reduce the extensive sound from the outdoor some methods are used which are known as noise barrier methods which is also known by other names such as, acoustical barrier, noise wall, sound wall or sound berm. It is an exterior structure designed to protect the area from the noise pollution. This methods are used to control or to obstruct the sound from industrial, roadways, railways, etc. Noise barrier are the solid obstruction build between highway and home or residences along a highway. The outdoor noise barrier methods not able to eliminate the sound completely but can reduce the loudness of the traffic noise by half.

In 2017, the global Outdoor Noise Barriers market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Evonik Industries AG

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Arkema SA

Mitsubishi Rayon

GEHR Plastics

Kolon Industries

Saudi Arabia Basic Industries

Sumitomo Chemical

Chi Mei Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Metal

Concrete

Wood

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Display

Sign

Automotive

Construction

Lighting Fixture

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Outdoor Noise Barriers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Outdoor Noise Barriers development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Outdoor Noise Barriers are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Outdoor Noise Barriers Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Metal

1.4.3 Concrete

1.4.4 Wood

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Outdoor Noise Barriers Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Display

1.5.3 Sign

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Construction

1.5.6 Lighting Fixture

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Outdoor Noise Barriers Market Size

2.2 Outdoor Noise Barriers Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Outdoor Noise Barriers Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Outdoor Noise Barriers Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Outdoor Noise Barriers Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Outdoor Noise Barriers Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Outdoor Noise Barriers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Outdoor Noise Barriers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Outdoor Noise Barriers Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Outdoor Noise Barriers Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Outdoor Noise Barriers Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Outdoor Noise Barriers Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Outdoor Noise Barriers Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Evonik Industries AG

12.1.1 Evonik Industries AG Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Outdoor Noise Barriers Introduction

12.1.4 Evonik Industries AG Revenue in Outdoor Noise Barriers Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Evonik Industries AG Recent Development

12.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation

12.2.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Outdoor Noise Barriers Introduction

12.2.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation Revenue in Outdoor Noise Barriers Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Arkema SA

12.3.1 Arkema SA Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Outdoor Noise Barriers Introduction

12.3.4 Arkema SA Revenue in Outdoor Noise Barriers Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Arkema SA Recent Development

12.4 Mitsubishi Rayon

12.4.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Outdoor Noise Barriers Introduction

12.4.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Revenue in Outdoor Noise Barriers Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Development

12.5 GEHR Plastics

12.5.1 GEHR Plastics Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Outdoor Noise Barriers Introduction

12.5.4 GEHR Plastics Revenue in Outdoor Noise Barriers Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 GEHR Plastics Recent Development

12.6 Kolon Industries

12.6.1 Kolon Industries Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Outdoor Noise Barriers Introduction

12.6.4 Kolon Industries Revenue in Outdoor Noise Barriers Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Kolon Industries Recent Development

12.7 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries

12.7.1 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Outdoor Noise Barriers Introduction

12.7.4 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Revenue in Outdoor Noise Barriers Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Recent Development

12.8 Sumitomo Chemical

12.8.1 Sumitomo Chemical Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Outdoor Noise Barriers Introduction

12.8.4 Sumitomo Chemical Revenue in Outdoor Noise Barriers Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

12.9 Chi Mei Corporation

12.9.1 Chi Mei Corporation Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Outdoor Noise Barriers Introduction

12.9.4 Chi Mei Corporation Revenue in Outdoor Noise Barriers Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Chi Mei Corporation Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Continued…..

