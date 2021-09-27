Push-To-Talk Market Research, Major Manufacturers, Analysis, Industry Demand by Segmentation and Forecast 2019-2023
Qurate studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Push-To-Talk market for 2018-2023.
Push-to-talk (PTT), also known as press-to-transmit, is a method of having conversations or talking on half-duplex communication lines, including two-way radio, using a momentary button to switch from voice reception mode to transmit mode.
Popularly known as PTT, also known as press-to-transmit, Push to Talk (PTT) is a service that enables wireless cell phone users to instantly communicate. Users activate this feature by simply pushing a button. The button switches your cell phone’s mode from voice transmission mode to voice reception mode.
PTT expands wireless coverage from 4G LTE, 4G HSPA+, and 3G to access Wi-Fi networks. For PTT users, the addition of Wi-Fi provides maximum in-building coverage and reduces international communications costs.
Get Sample Copy of This [email protected] www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-55526
Modernization of commercial voice and Date projects has led to the increasing demand for Push to talk. Increasing mobile networks projects across the globe, especially in the developing countries is another major factor, driving the growth of the PTT market during the forecast period.
Over the next five years, Expert projects that Push-To-Talk will register a 11.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 8710 million by 2023, from US$ 4460 million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Push-To-Talk market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market.
The key players covered in this report:
Verizon
AT&T
Sprint Corporation
Ericsson
Iridium
China Telecom
China Mobile Communications Corporation
C Spire
GRID Communications Pte Ltd
KPN
Maxis
HipVoice
Smart Communications
CCM Systems Company Limited
Purchase Full Research Report at USD 4660: www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-55526/
This report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
To calculate the market size, Expert considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
3G
4G
Segmentation by application:
Public Safety
Transport
Government
Business & Commerce
PAMR (Operator)
Other
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Enquiry about [email protected] www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-55526
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Push-To-Talk market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Push-To-Talk market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Push-To-Talk players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Push-To-Talk with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Push-To-Talk submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.