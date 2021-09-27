Radiology Information System Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

The Healthcare Information Systems In Healthcare Providers. The Global Radiology Information System Market Is Accounted For $603 Million In 2015, And Is Expected To Reach $941 Million By 2022, Growing At A Cagr Of 5.9% From 2016 To 2022.The Market Of Radiology Information System Is Driven By Increase In Geriatric Population And Subsequent Rise In The Number Of Chronic Disorders, Growth In The Number Of Radiology Procedures, And Increase In Adoption Of Healthcare It Solutions Including Ris In Emerging Economies. However, Scarcity Of Skilled It Professional And Increase In Concern Regarding Patient’s Data Are Factors That Hinder The Market Growth.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of some of the key players operating in this market including Epic Systems Corporation, MedInformatix, Inc., GE Healthcare, Carestream Health, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Siemens AG.

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013073

Based On The Type, The Market Is Bifurcated Into Integrated And Standalone Ris. Based On The Component, The Market Is Categorized Into Software, Hardware, And Services. Based On The Deployment Mode, Market Is Segmented Into Web-Based, On-Premise, And Cloud-Based Market. On The Basis Of End User, The Market Is Segmented Into Hospitals, Office-Based Physicians, And Emergency Healthcare Service Providers. Geographically, The Global Ris Market Is Studied Across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Lamea. North America Accounted For The Largest Market Share; However, Asia-Pacific Is Expected To Emerge As The Area With Maximum Growth Potential Due To Focus Of Key Players In Emerging Economies And Improving Healthcare Infrastructure.

The Report Provides A Comprehensive Analysis Of Some Of The Key Players Operating In This Market Including Epic Systems Corporation, Medinformatix, Inc., Ge Healthcare, Carestream Health, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., And Siemens Ag.

Key Finding of Radiology Information Sysytem Market:

Integrated radiology information system was the leading segment in 2015

North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the analysis period

Hospital held the largest market share of the total RIS market in 2015

The global cloud-based market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the study period

For more details inquire at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/AMR00013073

Key Benefits

The Study Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Ris Market With Current Trends And Future Estimations To Elucidate The Imminent Investment Pockets In The Market

The Report Provides A Quantitative Analysis From 2014 To 2022 To Enable The Stakeholders To Capitalize On Prevailing Market Opportunities

Extensive Analysis By Product Type, Component, And Delivery Mode Helps Understand Various Trends And Prevailing Opportunities In The Respective Market

Comprehensive Analysis Of All Geographical Regions Is Provided, Which Assist In Determining The Main Opportunities In These Geographies

Key Market Players Within The Market Are Profiled In This Report And Their Strategies Are Analyzed Thoroughly, Which Predict The Competitive Outlook Of Global Radiology Information System Market

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: World Radiology Information System Market, By Product Type

Chapter 5: World Radiology Information System Market, By Deployment Mode

Chapter 6: Radiology Information System Market, By Component

Chapter 7: Radiology Information System Market, By End User

Chapter 8: Radiology Information System Market, By Geography

Chapter 9: Company Profiles

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013073

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.premiummarketinsights.com