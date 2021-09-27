Ride-Hailing Service Market Scrutinized in New Research by Delphi Technologies (NuTonomy), Didi Chuxing Technology, Gett, GrabTaxi Holdings, Lyft, Taxify OU, Uber Technologies, zTrip, ANI Technologies, Daimler (Car2Go)

Ride-hailing refers to booking rides and paying for its service via a smartphone app with a transportation network company such as Lyft or Uber. Ride-hailing includes an array of companies and services, comprising traditional taxis as well as car services. The all-embracing concept of ride-hailing is that a customer rents a car or hires a driver to take them accurately where they want to go. It is somewhat like waving to a taxi from the street, virtually hailing a car and driver from an app, or calling up a car service through phone.

The increasing trend of on-demand transportation services, lower car ownership rate, and establishment of employment opportunities are some of the key drivers propelling the ride-hailing service market growth. Furthermore, the increasing number of smartphone users, coupled with rising internet penetration, is also fueling the growth of the ride-hailing service market. However, strict government regulations may act as a restraining factor to the ride-hailing service market growth.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

2. Daimler AG (Car2Go)

3. Delphi Technologies (NuTonomy)

4. Didi Chuxing Technology Co. , Ltd.

5. Gett

6. GrabTaxi Holdings Pte. Ltd

7. Lyft, Inc.

8. Taxify OU

9. Uber Technologies Inc.

10. zTrip

Additionally, developments in connected & automatic vehicles to reduce CO2 emission and considerable growth in sales of these vehicles for ride-hailing services boost the global ride-hailing service market growth.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Ride-Hailing Service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the ride-hailing service industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of ride-hailing service market with detailed market segmentation by service type, vehicle type, end-user, and geography. The global ride-hailing service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ride-hailing service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global ride-hailing service market is segmented on the basis of service type, vehicle type, and end-user. Based on the service type, the market is segmented into e-hailing and car rental. By vehicle type, the ride-hailing market is categorized into two & three wheeler, four wheeler, and others. The end-user segment of ride-hailing service market is classified into commercial and personal.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global ride-hailing service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The ride-hailing service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the ride-hailing service market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the ride-hailing service market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the ride-hailing service market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Ride-Hailing Service market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Ride-Hailing Service in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Ride-Hailing Service market.

The report also includes the profiles of key ride-hailing service companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

