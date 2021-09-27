SD-WAN Router Market 2025 Advance Technology Research and Business Opportunities- Silver Peak Systems, CloudGenix, Ecessa Corporation, Viptela Inc, Riverbed Technology, Glue Networks

SD-WAN Router is a substitute for traditional router and supports multiple types of network connections including broadband, MPLS, 3G and LTE by incorporating a centralized software. This feature reduces dependency on MPLS links which are expensive and also reduces the complexity of configuration of WANs, therefore making SD-WAN a primary choice. The market sees immense opportunities in future and is expected to grow at a very high growth rate during the next five years. SD-WANs can be deployed in any business which uses SaaS applications such as Office 365 or Unified Communication (UC) services. These can also be used for businesses where the company has a large number of branch office locations or substantial number of remote users.

SD-WAN when implemented on a large scale might face security challenges. At a large scale, SD-WAN would consist of heterogeneous networks ranging from legacy networks to next generation IoT-enabled networks which might lack standardized security protocols.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Cisco Systems, Inc, Citrix Systems, Inc, Silver Peak Systems Inc, CloudGenix Inc, Ecessa Corporation, Viptela Inc, Riverbed Technology, Inc, Mushroom Networks, Inc, VeloCloud networks Inc, Glue Networks Inc, Elfiq Inc.

SD-WAN Router Market 2025 report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyzes opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment etc. cover different segment market size. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the Major Players.

