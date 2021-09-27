Software in South Africa Market 2019 Analysis Of Key Players International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE

Software in South Africa Market industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Leading Major Companies Mentioned:

International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE

synopsis

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the South Africa software market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.

Key Highlights

– The software market consists of five segments – enterprise applications, enterprise mobility management, information management, security software and software infrastructure. Market value figures are assessed at manufacturer selling price (MSP), based on revenues from software sales and licenses. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2017 annual average exchange rates.

– The South African software market had total revenues of $1.2bn in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% between 2013 and 2017.

– Enterprise applications was the market’s most lucrative segment in 2017, with total revenues of $0.5bn, equivalent to 44.2% of the market’s overall value.

– Growth is expected to accelerate in the South African market due to the proliferation of new technologies.

