Top Growth Opportunities: Wine in Poland market will grow to over US$4.5 billion by 2021

“Top Growth Opportunities: Wine in Poland”, provides recommended actions and detailed analysis of how to target the best growth opportunities for wine producers and retailers. Readers can understand what categories, channels, companies, and consumers will drive the success of wine market in Poland through GlobalData’s detailed and robust data, expert insight, and case studies.

Get More Information & Sample Copy at https://tinyurl.com/y9vyq45n

GlobalData’s Top Growth Opportunity reports use a risk versus reward opportunity model to identify the best growth markets for wine producers. Through this in-depth study of market and category dynamics, readers are able to identify key opportunities, and what they need to do in order to target them.

Poland’s is the sixth-largest economy in the EU and one of the fastest growing economies as well, registering GDP growth of 2.7% for 2016 and a projected 3% for 2017. This has stabilized consumer confidence, and spending, despite lingering concerns around the global recession. Wine in Poland benefits from this increased demand and consumer spending for indulgent products, given that consumers now perceive these options as affordable luxury. Finally, as the domestic population continues to age and develop, there is a significant awareness about health & wellness, and wine benefits from this through being perceived as a both an indulgent treat but with also possessing some health benefits, unlike other types of alcohol. Consequently, the Polish wine market offers good growth opportunities in terms of per capita expenditure in the future.

Scope

– The Polish wine market was valued at over US$3 billion in 2016 and is forecast to grew at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2016-2021.

– The market will grow to over US$4.5 billion by 2021.

– Ambra S.A. is the largest wine producer in Poland with over a 6% share of the market, in value terms, as of 2016.

Reasons to buy

– This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of Poland’s wine consumers.

– This is based on GlobalData’s unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the wine sector.

– Category, brand, and packaging dynamics are also examined. This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.

Enquire before Buying at https://tinyurl.com/ybe4khq7

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]