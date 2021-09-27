Top Growth Opportunities: Wine in the US Market 2019 Top Key Player E&J Gallo Winery, Constellation Brands Inc., Franzia Wines, Trinchero Family Estates, Treasury Wine Estates Vintners Ltd., Casella Wines PTY Ltd., The Wine Group, Banfi Products Corp, Almaden

Top Growth Opportunities: Wine in the US provides an overview of the Wine market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. The report highlights top growth opportunities for Wine market in the US and outlines new product development that effectively targets the most pertinent consumer need states, and offers strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.

Ask for PDF Sample with Full TOC at https://tinyurl.com/ybsox7k9

Key Major Companies Mentioned:

E&J Gallo Winery, Constellation Brands Inc., Franzia Wines, Trinchero Family Estates, Treasury Wine Estates Vintners Ltd., Casella Wines PTY Ltd., The Wine Group, Banfi Products Corp, Almaden Vineyards, Bronco Wine Co.

This report identifies the key demographic groups driving consumption, and what motivates their consumption. When combined with an in-depth study of market and category dynamics, readers are able to identify key opportunities, and what they need to do in order to target them. The report uses a unique method of quantifying consumer trends to highlight the degree of influence they have on consumption within the category. The report also identifies the most important trends within the market and shows whether beliefs over what influences consumer behavior within the category are accurate.

Get access to –

– Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the US market. The figures showcase the number of times consumers of specific ages and gender consume Wine, as well as identifying whether these demographic groups “over” consume in the category (i.e. they account for a higher proportion of occasions than the proportion of society they represent overall)

– A study of market value and volumes over 2011-2016 for US, supplemented with category, brand and packaging analysis that shows the current state of the market, and how it will evolve over the 2016-2021 period

– The degree of influence that the 20 key consumer trends identified by GlobalData have on Wine consumption volumes, with granular analysis on the extent that degree of influences varies between gender and age group

– Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the consumer needs will evolve in the short-to-medium term future

– Examples of international and US-specific product innovation targeting key consumer needs

Scope

– The US Wine market is expected to grow more slowly during 2016-2021 than 2011-2016.

– Over the past five years US consumers have traded up for wine. This is evident from the higher growth in value than volume across the three wine categories.

– Overall, the private label threat remains low to big brands. But smaller brands risk losing market share to private labels.

– Women and consumers aged 55+ are driving the growth of Wine in the US.

Reasons to buy

– This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of US’s Wine consumers.

– This is based on GlobalData’s unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Wine sector.

– Category, brand, and packaging dynamics are also examined. This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.

Get More Information & Sample Copy at https://tinyurl.com/y8zkjnet

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]