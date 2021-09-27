Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Grow Owning to Innovations in Technology Industry 2019-2024

Arcognizance.com shared “Transportation Management Systems Market” report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

A transportation management system (TMS) is a subset of supply chain management concerning transportation operations and may be part of an enterprise resource planning system.

Scope of the Report:

Transportation management solutions play a crucial role in handling transportation related activities, such as moving goods from the supplier to the place of production and then to the end user. There is a high demand for an efficient transportation management system to reduce the overall delivery time, owing to the increase in global trade activites. Enterprises look forward to a system that can handle all the inbound and outbound operations of supply chain management that involves transportation management, planning and decision making, transportation execution, transport follow-up, and measurement. Transportation done via roadways, railways, airways, and seaways or in a combination of one or more of these, has to be well planned, executed, and delivered.

In the past five years from 2012 to 2016, due to the intellectualization of transportation management systems, global TMS industry developed fast with near 13% growth rate. The major growth factors that drive the implementation of transportation management systems includes decreasing prices of RFID-based devices and sensors and the increased collaboration between hardware providers and content suppliers. North America is the leader in the adoption and implementation of transportation management systems followed by Europe. APAC and MEA are setting interactive technologies owing to the growing usage of cellular devices the internet.

The global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market is valued at 1830 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3640 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Transportation Management Systems (TMS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

JDA Software

Oracle Corporation

Manhattan Associates

Descartes

SAP SE

BluJay

TMW Systems

Omnitracs

ORTEC

HighJump

MercuryGate

One Network Enterprises

Precision Software

CargoSmart

Next Generation Logistics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Railways

Roadways

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Logistics & Transport

Manufacturing

Commercial

Retail

