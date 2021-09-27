USB Car Charger Market Segmentation, Technological Innovation & Forecast to 2025 | Anker, IO Gear, PowerAdd, Belkin, Huntkey, Aukey, Jasco, Incipio

USB Car Charger Market

The car charger is conventionally powered by a car battery (car 12V, truck 24V), and is widely used in the charging of lithium batteries for various portable and handheld devices. Since this market is an integral part of the global automobile industry, an increase in the global automobile sales will indirectly propel the growth of the USB car charger market during the forecast period. Though the automobile industry is facing several challenges, the overall production and shipments of vehicles are anticipated to increase on a year-on-year basis. The USB car charger is an added accessory that helps an individual to easily charge a cell phone in the car, instead of finding another power source.

The advent of multichannel retailing is a key factor impelling the prospects for growth in this market. The primary objective of using multichannel retailing is to enhance the consumer experience by giving them a choice to buy products based on their convenience. Factors such as the sale of USB car chargers using such retailing options and the high demand for USB car chargers due to rising adoption of smartphones and tablets will spur growth in this market during the forecast period.

The Research Report on Global USB Car Charger Market provides a comprehensive study comprising of a top-to-bottom research on the market dynamics, including market size, applications, types, rising technology, industry vertical, region, growth drivers & restraints.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Anker, IO Gear, PowerAdd, Belkin, Huntkey, Aukey, Jasco, Incipio.

Segment by Type

1 Port

2 Ports

3 Ports

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicles

