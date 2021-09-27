Veterinary diagnostics market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 to 2022

The global veterinary diagnostics market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Technically, veterinary diagnostics are non-invasive (without involving the application of instruments) methods used to examine the symptoms and identify the appropriate diseases specifically in animals. The veterinary diagnostics methods are mainly the adaptation of the existing technologies meant for humans.The major end users for the market are hospitals and clinics, reference laboratories, universities/research centres etc.

Market Dynamics:

The following factors are significant in deciding the fate of the market:

Market Drivers:

Several disease outbreaks in animals, the appearance of new strains of pathogens and zoonotic diseases have increased the importance of this market.Animal meat of various forms is commonly eaten regularly in the diets globally. Several diseases get transmitted to the consumers due to these. The increasing demand of safe meat has led to the increase in the number of food producing animals and consequently the availing of these diagnostic services. This has been one of the major drivers for the market.

Concern for the pets and treating them as family members has also boosted the market.

Market Restraints:

Shift towards vegetarian diets has hindered the growth of the market in many places.

Economic crises and ignorance of these diagnostic services in many economically and technologically backward regions is also a major challenge for the market.

High cost of these procedures is also a setback.

Market Opportunities:

Market opportunity mainly lies in the revamping the existing technologies, lowering the costs and educating more and more people about these services.

Market Segmentation:

The market can be segmented into the following categories:

On the basis of product:

Instruments

Consumables

On the basis of technology:

Clinical biochemistry

Immunodiagnostics

Hematology

Molecular diagnostics

Urinalysis

Others

On the basis of animal type:

Livestock

Companion animals

On the basis of the geographic distribution of the markets:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

Geographic Analysis:

North America dictates the global market followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. However Asia Pacific is predicted to register the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Growth here is attributed mainly to the fast developing nations like India and Africa.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the market are:

IDEXX Laboratories

Abaxis

Heska Corporation

Neogen Corporation

Zoetis

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Virbac

IDVet

Report Contents

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

