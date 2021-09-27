VOICE RECOGNITION FOR SMARTPHONES MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025
This report focuses on the global Voice Recognition for Smartphones status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
Voice recognition refers to an authentication technology where sounds, words, or phrases spoken by humans are changed into electrical signals and are converted into coding patterns and assigned meanings. Each human voice is different, and identical words can have different meanings if spoken with different inflections or in different contexts. Voice-based technology is divided into two groups: text independent and text dependent.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing stringency in road safety regulations. With the rise in the number of road accidents worldwide, regulations have been enforced in many countries to prevent the use of mobile devices while driving. This has paved the way for safer means of interaction with mobile devices such as voice recognition. Countries, such as Australia, the Philippines, the UK, the US, India, and Chile, have imposed strict restrictions on mobile use on the road.
In 2017, the global Voice Recognition for Smartphones market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Apple
Google
Microsoft
Nuance
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Text Independent
Text Dependent
Market segment by Application, split into
Artificial Intelligence
Non-Artificial Intelligence
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Voice Recognition for Smartphones status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Voice Recognition for Smartphones development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Voice Recognition for Smartphones are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Text Independent
1.4.3 Text Dependent
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Artificial Intelligence
1.5.3 Non-Artificial Intelligence
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market Size
2.2 Voice Recognition for Smartphones Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Voice Recognition for Smartphones Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Voice Recognition for Smartphones Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Voice Recognition for Smartphones Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Voice Recognition for Smartphones Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Apple
12.1.1 Apple Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Voice Recognition for Smartphones Introduction
12.1.4 Apple Revenue in Voice Recognition for Smartphones Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Apple Recent Development
12.2 Google
12.2.1 Google Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Voice Recognition for Smartphones Introduction
12.2.4 Google Revenue in Voice Recognition for Smartphones Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Google Recent Development
12.3 Microsoft
12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Voice Recognition for Smartphones Introduction
12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Voice Recognition for Smartphones Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.4 Nuance
12.4.1 Nuance Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Voice Recognition for Smartphones Introduction
12.4.4 Nuance Revenue in Voice Recognition for Smartphones Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Nuance Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Continued…..
