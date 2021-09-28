4K TV Market Insights Growth 2027 – Changhong, Haier, Hisense International, Co., LTD, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation and Sony Corporation

Worldwide 4K TV Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the 4K TV Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global 4K TV Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global 4K TV Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the 4K TV players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

4K TVs are specially designed high-resolution TVs with a display resolution of about 4,000 pixels. These TV’s tend to come in larger sizes and provides an enhanced picture quality. The 4K TVs are also capable of displaying a wide range of colors than other televisions resulting in a vibrant image.

The 4K TV market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing popularity of enhanced displays, better viewer experience, and increasing number of 4K video streaming by various platforms like YouTube and Netflix. However, the higher cost of these televisions is impacting negatively on the growth of 4K TV market in the current market scenario.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Changhong

2. Haier Inc.

3. Hisense International, Co., LTD

4. LG Electronics

5. Panasonic Corporation

6. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

7. Sharp Corporation

8. Sony Corporation

9. Toshiba Corporation

10. VIZIO, Inc.

The global 4K TV market is segmented on the basis of screen size, and end user. Based on screen-size, the market is segmented as below 52 Inches, 52-65 Inches, and above 65 inches. On the basis of the end user the market is segmented as residential and commercial.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global 4K TV Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

The 4K TV Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The 4K TV Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

