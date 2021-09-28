Artificial Joints Market Prognosticated to Perceive a Thriving Growth by 2025 | Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Medtronic, Exactech, Inc.

Joint replacement is one of the most popular orthopedic procedures undergone by the patients suffering from severe joint pains or dysfunction in surgical centers and hospitals. Osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis or post-traumatic arthritis are the key indications for joint replacement. Artificial joints are used in joint replacement procedure to replace the damaged or disease joints. These products are made up of various materials such as ceramics and alloys.

The growth of artificial joints market is attributed rising geriatric population, ever increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases such as osteoarthritis and growing popularity of joint replacement surgery. New product launches by market players and technology development in orthopedic sector are anticipated to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The “Global Artificial Joints Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global artificial joints market with detailed market segmentation by type, material, application, end user, and geography. The global artificial joints market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The artificial joints market report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Artificial Joints Market Players

Zimmer Biomet

DePuy Synthes

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Medtronic

Exactech, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

JRI Orthopaedics Limited

DJO, LLC

SAMO

An exclusive Artificial Joints market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Artificial Joints Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Artificial Joints market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Also, key Artificial Joints market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The global artificial joints market is segmented on the basis of type, material, application, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into cemented joints and non-cemented joints. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into ceramics, alloys, oxinium, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into artificial joints of knee, artificial joints of hip, artificial joints of shoulder, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

