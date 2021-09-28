Automated External Defibrillators Market 2019 – 2025: Growth, Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts

Automated defibrillators are devices that automatically analyze the heart rhythm and incase of any problem detected it responds by delivering an electric shock to restore a normal heart rhythm.

It has a small size and is easy to use, due to which AEDs are installed in many settings (such as hospitals and airports), and play a key role in expanding the number of opportunities for life-saving defibrillation.

Medtronic

Jude Medical (Abbott)

Boston Scientific

Philips

Zoll Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei)

Biotronik

Physio-Control International

Cardiac Science Corporation (Aurora Capital)

Sorin Group (Livanova)

Nihon Kohden

To analyze and research the global Automated External Defibrillators capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Automated External Defibrillators manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Market size by Product

Semi-Automated External Defibrillators

Fully Automated External Defibrillator

Market size by End User

Hospitals, Clinics, & Cardiac Centers

Pre-Hospitals

Public Access

Home Care

Alternate Care

Market size by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Europe

UK

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

