Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024
“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, .
This report focuses on the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Advanced Card Systems
Atos
Cubic Transportation Systems
Fare Logistics
GMV
LG Corporation
NXP Semiconductors
Omron Corp
Samsung
Scheidt & Bachmann
Siemens
Sony Corporation
Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited
Thales Group
Trapeze Group
Vix Technology
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Magnetic Strip
Smart Cards
Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Subway Station
Cinema
Stadium
TRAIN STATION
Airport
Other
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
Chapter Four: Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) by Country
Chapter Six: Europe Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) by Country
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) by Country
Chapter Eight: South America Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) by Country
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
