Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market 2019: Company Profiles, Segments, Size, Trends, Share, Industry Analysis and Demand by Forecast To 2023

Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market 2018

Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market 2018, is latest research report by MarketResearchFuture, the global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint market is expected to Register High Growth Rate during 2018 To 2023. Report analyzes Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market Key Companies with Size, Share, Trends analysis, and Key Country Forecast to 2023.

The Prominent Players in The Automotive Constant Velocity Joints Market Are:

GKN (U.K.), IFA Rotorion (Germany), SKF (Sweden), NTN Corporation (Japan), Nexteer Automotive (U.S.) NKN Co. Ltd. (Japan), ZWZ (China),andZhejiang ODM Transmission Technology Co.,Ltd. (China). Wanxiang Qianchao Co. Ltd. (China), Nanyang Automobile & Cycle Group (China), Taizhou Hongli Automobile Parts Co. Ltd. (China), Shandong Huifeng Auto Fittings Co. Ltd.(China), American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.(U.S.), Hyundai WIA Corporation (South Korea) and Neapco Holdings LLC (U.S.) are among others.

Market Scenario:

Constant-velocity joints are needed to transfer torque through variable angles at constant speed, which allow an up & down motion of the steering and spring deflection. Most of the front wheel drive vehicles use constant velocity joints to allow constant rotational speed. The advantage of using constant velocity joint is they provides the same output energy in relation to the input energy.

Constant velocity joints are efficient for high power transmission where operating angles are sharp and may be used in various agricultural and industrial applications. They can be accommodated in less space and require less driving units as well as they reduced noise. Thus, it maintains the comfort of vehicle occupants.

Constant velocity joints market has seen remarkable growth in the global market and it has been observed that it is expected to rise with the CAGR of ~6.56%. Rapid increase in sales of passenger cars, hatchback, SUV, and Sedans, across the globe, drive the growth of constant velocity joints. Rapidly growing construction industry, across the globe, drives the growth of global automotive constant velocity joints due to an increase in demand of heavy motor vehicle for carrying construction materials. Global transportation and logistics industry is growing due to the increasing logistics in the industry, which drives the global automotive constant vehicle joint market. Constant velocity joints provide smooth turning, and easy drive, enhancing the efficiency of the vehicle and reducing wear out of the auto parts. These factors will increase the demand for constant velocity joints. Increase in mergers and acquisitions of key players with local companies increases the demand for automotive constant velocity joint market. However, high replacement cost will hinder the growth of the constant velocity joint market. Growing preference for public transport to reduce greenhouse gas emissions the key challenge for constant velocity joint market. Innovation and development in material with high heat resistance and low distortion during rotation are major challenges for manufacturers.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global automotive constant velocity joints market has been segmented into four major regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the growth of the market during the forecast period followed by the Europe. Innovation in constant velocity joints and significant growth in manufacturing industry, increases the demand for constant velocity joints market. Russia and Poland are also estimated to boost the market for constant velocity joints due to significant growth in logistics and transportation industry. Asia Pacific is expected to see high growth in constant velocity joints due to high demand for passenger cars.

The report for Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detaileddetails information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

3 Market Landscape

4 Market Dynamics

5 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market, By Joint Type

6 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market, By Vehicle Type

7 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market, By Application

8 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profile

Continued…….

