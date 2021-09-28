Automotive Cyber Security Market to Surge at a Robust Pace

With growing number of connected and autonomous vehicles across the globe, the need for automotive cyber security is gradually increasing attributed to the growing threat of cyber-attacks in the transportation and automotive systems. Automotive cyber-security plays a significant role in protecting the safety of components and systems from harmful attacks, unauthorized access, damage and other such factors that may obstruct with safety functions. Owing to the advancements in technology, such as the popular car technologies are managing telematics, infotainment, sensors, remote access, and diagnostics thereby, increasing the significance of cyber-security requirement for the automotive industry.

The increasing number of government regulations and standards for connected vehicles have been contributory in driving the adoption of cyber security for automotive. However, the issue of affordability and less awareness regarding vehicle cyber security amid the automotive industry is one of the fundamental drawbacks for the market.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Harman International Industries, Inc., Argus Cyber Security Ltd., Intel Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Trillium Inc., Symantec Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Arilou Technologies Ltd., ESCRYPT Gmbh and Lear Corporation among others.

Get free sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00000764

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive cyber security market based on by solution, security type, application and vehicle type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall automotive cyber security market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00000764

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Automotive Cyber Security Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Automotive Cyber Security Market Analysis- Global Analysis Automotive Cyber Security Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Solution Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Security Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Application Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Vehicle Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Automotive Cyber Security Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.premiummarketinsights.com