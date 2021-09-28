Aviation Analytics Market Analysis, Leading Players and Future Forecast by 2023 | IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, General Electric, Ramco Systems, Mu Sigma

Aviation analytics is a computational technology, which provides information or statistics of historical airport operational data, historical flight data, weather forecast, and real-time flight data to the end users. Aviation analytics permits predictive analysis and query processing over big aviation data. Primarily, it offers predictions or solutions based on structured and unstructured massive aviation data.

Rise in focus on competitive intelligence and real time analytical solutions mainly to increase the productivity of business. Moreover, continuous growth in the volume of data generated in aviation industry, increase in aviation passenger traffic, and growth in customers centricity drive the market. However, incapability to provide data models according to the need of businesses restrain the market. In addition, dearth of analytically skilled workforce is another factor, which impedes the aviation analytics market growth. Furthermore, increase in adoption rate of analytics and continuous technological advancements in the aviation industry is expected to provide enormous growth opportunities for this market.

The global aviation analytics market is segmented on the basis of end user, applications, business function, components, and geography. End user covered in this study include airlines, airports, and others. Based on applications, the market is divided into flight risk management, inventory management, fuel management, revenue management, customer analytics, and navigation services. On the basis of business function, the market is categorized into sales & marketing, finance, maintenance, repair and operations, and supply chain. Based on components, the aviation analytics market is classified into service and software. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the dominant players of the global aviation analytics market include Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, General Electric, Ramco Systems, Mu Sigma, Aviation Analytics Ltd, Mercator, and Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

