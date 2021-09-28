Blood Pressure Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review 2018 – A1M Pharma, Acceleron Pharma, Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Aerogen, Anavex Life Sciences, AnGes

Blood Pressure Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018

Summary

This report provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for blood pressure disorders. It provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for hypertension, pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and hypotension, and features dormant and discontinued products.

Hypertension, also referred to as high blood pressure, is a condition in which the arteries have persistently elevated blood pressure. Many factors can affect blood pressure, including hormone levels, water and salt levels in the body and the condition of the kidneys, nervous system, and blood vessels. Most people with high blood pressure have no signs or symptoms, even if blood pressure readings reach dangerously high levels.

Although a few people with early-stage high blood pressure may have dull headaches, dizzy spells or a few more nosebleeds than normal, these signs and symptoms typically do not occur until high blood pressure has reached a severe stage. There are 253 products in development for this indication.

PAH is a type of high blood pressure that occurs in the right side of the heart and in the arteries that supply blood to the lungs. Symptoms include chest pain, fatigue, passing out suddenly, and swelling of the legs (edema). There are 92 products in development for this indication.

Low blood pressure, or hypotension, occurs when blood pressure during and after each heartbeat is much lower than usual. This means the heart, brain, and other parts of the body do not get enough blood. Symptoms include blurred vision, dizziness, confusion, sleeplessness and weakness. Pipeline activity is much lower for hypotension than for hypertension or PAH with only seven products in development for this indication.

Molecular targets acted on by products in development for blood pressure disorders include angiotensin receptors, tyrosine protein kinases and phosphodiesterases. Companies operating in this pipeline space include Gmax Biopharm, Actelion Pharmaceuticals and Theravance Biopharma.

