Business English Language Training Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2025

The English Language, the world’s first lingua franca, is widely used in many countries as a universal working language. In today’s Information Age, the English language has become the leading language for world media – from print to broadcast to entertainment to education – and computing – two major industries that have been experiencing exponential growth in the past three decades. English is recognized as the official language in more than 70 countries, including the USA, UK, Australia, Singapore and other commonwealth countries. Together, these English-speaking nations form a formidable driving force, accounting for about 40% of the world’s total GNP.

One trend in the market is growing emphasis on virtual training. The growing emphasis on virtual training will drive the growth of the business English language training market. Due to the growing popularity of blended learning solutions, corporate organizations and individual learners are opting for virtual learning.

APAC is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the business English course market throughout the forecast period. The presence of a large number of service providers coupled with the high demand for English language training, will drive the growth of the market in this region.

This report studies the Business English Language Training Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Business English Language Training market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

In 2018, the global Business English Language Training market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the Global Business English Language Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business English Language Training development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

Berlitz

EF Education First

inlingua

Pearson ELT

Rosetta Stone

Sanako

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Blended Learning

Online Learning

Market segment by Application, split into

Institutional Learners

Individual Learners

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Business English Language Training report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Business English Language Training Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Business English Language Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Business English Language Training development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Business English Language Training are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

