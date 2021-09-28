Consumer Electronics & Appliances Market: By Type, Application, Geographic Segmentation, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast 2018-2025

Global Consumer Electronics & Appliances Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Consumer Electronics & Appliances Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Consumer Electronics & Appliances market are rising urbanization & disposable income of the individuals and innovation and emergence of advanced technologies such 3G and 4G in smartphones. However, stringent government regulation and continuous technological innovations leads to e-waste are few factors that hampers the market growth of consumer electronics & appliances. Consumer electronics refers to equipment’s intended for everyday use typically in homes. These devices are used for entertainment, communications and home-office activities. Consumer appliances or home appliances are electrical and mechanical machines which is consume in household functions such as cooking, cleaning and food preservation. Consumer electronics offers various benefits such as secure & safe, improve lifestyle, easy to manage & operate, decision making support, convenient and increasing insight into behavior.

The regional analysis of Global Consumer Electronics & Appliances Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high purchasing power of consumer and massive surge in uptake of devices such as tablets, laptops and smartphones in a region. Europe and North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. The market in Middle East and Africa followed by Latin America is slated to witnessing significant growth in the forecasted period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Electrolux

• Haier

• LG Electronics

• Robert Bosch

• Samsung

• Whirlpool

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

 Consumer Electronics

 Consumer Appliances

By Distribution Channel:

 Electronic & Specialty Retailers

 Hypermarkets

 Online

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Consumer Electronics & Appliances Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors