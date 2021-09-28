Contact Center as a Service Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2024 | Five9, inContact, Talkdesk, Genesys, 8×8, NewVoiceMedia, Serenova,Connect First, Noble Systems
Global Contact Center as a Service Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024
Contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions offer similar functional capabilities to those of on-premises contact center infrastructure, but there are key differences. With CCaaS, connectivity to other cloud-based applications may be easier, consumption is paid for via monthly subscription, and there is a stronger focus on service capabilities. Functions and abilities that organizations consider when reviewing their contact center requirements include: – Automatic call distribution (ACD) and interactive voice response (IVR). – Universal routing and queuing of voice and internet channels – A chatbot capability to support self-service and assisted-service interactions and transactions. – Proactive contact, including outbound dialing and SMS, as well as push text and email notifications. – Access to customer data – Support for virtual operations, remote agents and subject matter expets – Customer relationship tracking, management applications and operational support applications.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Contact Center as a Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Five9, inContact, Talkdesk, Genesys, 8×8, NewVoiceMedia, Serenova,Connect First, Noble Systems, Cisco (BroadSoft), Evolve IP, Nuance, Talkdesk, Genesys., NewVoiceMedia, Content Guru, Puzzel (Intelecom), Orange Business, Services, Capgemini, BT
This study considers the Contact Center as a Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Onshore Outsourcing
Offshore Outsourcing
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Telecom & IT
BFSI
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Government & Public
Retail & Consumer Goods
Others
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Contact Center as a Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Contact Center as a Service market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Contact Center as a Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Contact Center as a Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Contact Center as a Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
