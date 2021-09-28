Contract Life-Cycle Management Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation Forecast To 2025

Contract Life-Cycle Management Market 2019

Contract lifecycle management (CLM) is the methodical management of contracts from beginning till the end. This includes third-party contracts, such as outsourcing, procurement, sales, non-disclosure, intellectual property, leasing, facilities management and other licensing, and agreements containing contractual obligations.

The on-premises model is primarily preferred by large enterprises as they have all the necessary infrastructure including in-house IT support and back-up servers to provide the extra level of security that facilitates complete control over the critical data. To cater to this preference, the vendors in the contract management software market provide additional services such as offer installation, data migration, and employee training services during software implementation.

In 2018, the global Contract Life-Cycle Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Contract Life-Cycle Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contract Life-Cycle Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Emptoris

Icertis

SAP

Apttus

CLM Matrix

Oracle

Infor

Newgen Software

Zycus

Symfact

Contract Logix

Coupa Software

ESM Solutions

Optimus BT

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Contract Life-Cycle Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Contract Life-Cycle Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contract Life-Cycle Management are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Contract Life-Cycle Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Contract Life-Cycle Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small Enterprises

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Contract Life-Cycle Management Market Size

2.2 Contract Life-Cycle Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Contract Life-Cycle Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Contract Life-Cycle Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM Emptoris

12.1.1 IBM Emptoris Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Contract Life-Cycle Management Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Emptoris Revenue in Contract Life-Cycle Management Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Emptoris Recent Development

12.2 Icertis

12.2.1 Icertis Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Contract Life-Cycle Management Introduction

12.2.4 Icertis Revenue in Contract Life-Cycle Management Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Icertis Recent Development

12.3 SAP

12.3.1 SAP Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Contract Life-Cycle Management Introduction

12.3.4 SAP Revenue in Contract Life-Cycle Management Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 SAP Recent Development

12.4 Apttus

12.4.1 Apttus Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Contract Life-Cycle Management Introduction

12.4.4 Apttus Revenue in Contract Life-Cycle Management Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Apttus Recent Development

12.5 CLM Matrix

12.5.1 CLM Matrix Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Contract Life-Cycle Management Introduction

12.5.4 CLM Matrix Revenue in Contract Life-Cycle Management Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 CLM Matrix Recent Development

12.6 Oracle

12.6.1 Oracle Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Contract Life-Cycle Management Introduction

12.6.4 Oracle Revenue in Contract Life-Cycle Management Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.7 Infor

12.7.1 Infor Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Contract Life-Cycle Management Introduction

12.7.4 Infor Revenue in Contract Life-Cycle Management Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Infor Recent Development

12.8 Newgen Software

12.8.1 Newgen Software Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Contract Life-Cycle Management Introduction

12.8.4 Newgen Software Revenue in Contract Life-Cycle Management Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Newgen Software Recent Development

12.9 Zycus

12.9.1 Zycus Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Contract Life-Cycle Management Introduction

12.9.4 Zycus Revenue in Contract Life-Cycle Management Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Zycus Recent Development

12.10 Symfact

12.10.1 Symfact Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Contract Life-Cycle Management Introduction

12.10.4 Symfact Revenue in Contract Life-Cycle Management Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Symfact Recent Development

12.11 Contract Logix

12.12 Coupa Software

12.13 ESM Solutions

12.14 Optimus BT



Continued…..

