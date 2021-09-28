WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Cruise 2019 Market By: Industry Size,Growth,Trends,Analysis,Opportunities, and Forecasts to 2024”.

Cruise Industry 2019

Description:-

Cruise is a passenger ship used for recreational and leisure voyages, in which the journey itself and the onboard amenities, attractions, activities and entertainment options are integrant part of the cruise experience.

Scope of the Report:

For industry structure analysis, the Cruise Industry is concentrate. Carnival, RCI and NCLH account about 72.67% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest sales area of Cruise, also the leader in the whole Cruise.

North America occupied 55.99% of the revenue market in 2015. It is followed by Europe and Asia, which respectively have around 29.99% and 5.32% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of revenue.

Cruise prices can change at a moment’s notice. The price of cruise is different by the destination, cruise length, date and other factors.

For forecast, the North America and Europe Cruise revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~6%. The growth rate of Asia is about 13%-23%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Cruise. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Cruise is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 57600 million US$ in 2024, from 42900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Cruise in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Carnival

RCI

NCLH

MSC

Disney

Genting

Hurtigruten

Silversea

TUI

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Contemporary Cruise

Premium Cruise

Luxury Cruise

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Transportation

Entertainment

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Cruise product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Cruise, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Cruise in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Cruise competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Cruise breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Cruise Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Contemporary Cruise

1.2.2 Premium Cruise

1.2.3 Luxury Cruise

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Transportation

1.3.2 Entertainment

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Carnival

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Cruise Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Carnival Cruise Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 RCI

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Cruise Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 RCI Cruise Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 NCLH

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Cruise Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 NCLH Cruise Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 MSC

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Cruise Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 MSC Cruise Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Disney

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Cruise Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Disney Cruise Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Genting

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Cruise Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Genting Cruise Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

