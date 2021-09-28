Data Center Cooling Market Report 2019 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, and Top Key Players – Emerson Network Power, Coolcentric, Hitachi, IBM, Fujitsu, HP, Intel

A data center cooling market provides HVAC control systems for the various electronic equipments in a data center, which work best in cold weather conditions. The global HVAC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% by 2015 with sales of 144.3 million units. The data center cooling is a significant part of the HVAC market and it is expected to grow at a respectable rate. Data centers services are being hired across industry verticals to manage all the important information pertaining to the business. It is estimated that air conditioning and temperature controls accounts for around 45% of the total power consumption cost of a data center. Efficient cooling increases the operational efficiency of data centers, which is the key driving factor for the market.

However, for implementation of an efficient cooling system in a data center, uninterrupted power is required. Uninterrupted power supply is available only in the developed nations except for disruptions due to natural calamities. Developing nations are not able to meet the basic power requirements. Therefore, this factor acts as a major restraint for the growth of data center cooling, especially in developing countries. Another major challenge for the market is to work efficiently in extreme weather conditions. For example, the extreme snowfall in U.S. this year has led to inefficiency in data center cooling. Companies have to take measures to overcome these challenges.

Some of the key players profiled in this report are American Power Conversion Corporation, Emerson Network Power, Coolcentric, Hitachi, IBM, Fujitsu, HP, Intel, Stulz and Rittal.

