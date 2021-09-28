Digital Therapeutics Market Trends and Size Expansion at 20.8% CAGR by 2025 led by Propeller Health, CANARY HEALTH, Noom, Inc., 2Morrow Inc., Livongo Health

Global Digital Therapeutics Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Digital Therapeutics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Digital Therapeutics market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Digital Therapeutics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Digital Therapeutics players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Digital Therapeutics Market Players

Propeller Health

CANARY HEALTH

Noom, Inc.

2Morrow Inc.

Livongo Health

Proteus Digital Health

WellDoc, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Omada Health, Inc.

MANGO HEALTH

An exclusive Digital Therapeutics market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Digital Therapeutics Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Strategic Insights

Product launch/update and partnerships were observed as the most adopted strategy in global digital therapeutics industry. Few of the product approvals and partnerships made by the players in the market are listed below:

2017: In November, Propeller Health and Express Scripts entered into a partnership to provide Propeller’s FDA-cleared digital solutions to Express Scripts to manage asthma or COPD.

2016: In November, Propeller Health received FDA approval for its Propeller platform for use with GSK’s Ellipta inhaler.

2018: In April, Canary Health entered into a partnership with NMRHCA to offer the Better Choices, Better Health (BCBH) digital therapeutics program in New Mexico.

2016: In June, Canary Health partnered with Medtronic to expand their diabetes care offerings with Canary Health’s self-management suite for pre-diabetes, diabetes and related comorbidities.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Digital Therapeutics market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Also, key Digital Therapeutics market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

